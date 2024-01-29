Why do we observe Leprosy Day on January 30? Know history, theme, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the history, theme, significance and more about Leprosy Day 2024.

Every year, people across the globe observe World Leprosy Day on January 29; however, this has been observed on January 28, the last Sunday of January. But in India, we observe Leprosy Day on January 30 to raise awareness and support for those affected by leprosy. This day holds great significance as it marks the anniversary of the death of Mahatma Gandhi, who dedicated his life to the eradication of this debilitating disease.

What is Leprosy?

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae. It primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves, and upper respiratory tract, causing disfiguring skin lesions and nerve damage. The disease is highly stigmatized and has a long history of discrimination and social exclusion.

The History of Leprosy Day:

The first Leprosy Day was observed in 1954 by French philanthropist Raoul Follereau, who dedicated his life to helping those affected by leprosy. He chose January 30 to honour the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who tirelessly worked towards raising awareness about leprosy and breaking the stigma associated with it.

Mahatma Gandhi was a firm believer in treating all individuals with dignity and respect, regardless of their illness or status in society. He was deeply moved by the plight of those affected by leprosy and worked towards improving their living conditions and providing them with better healthcare. He believed that every individual has the right to a life of dignity and actively promoted this message through his work.

Since then, Leprosy Day has been observed annually on January 30 to commemorate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and to raise awareness about leprosy.

The Theme for Leprosy Day 2024:

According to WHO, the theme for Leprosy Day 2024 is "Beat Leprosy".

The Significance of Observing Leprosy Day:

Leprosy Day is an essential reminder for us to continue Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and work towards a world free from discrimination and prejudice against those affected by leprosy. It serves as a platform to educate people about the disease, its symptoms, treatment, and prevention, ultimately leading to its eradication.