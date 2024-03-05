What causes obesity in children? Expert shares preventive measures to lower the risk

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Top measures to lower the risk of obesity in children.

Childhood obesity is a long-term complex chronic condition characterized by excess body fat in children. It occurs when a child's weight is above the normal or healthy range for their age and height. Obesity in children is typically determined using the body mass index (BMI), which estimates how much body fat a child has. As per Dr Anamika Dubey, Senior Consultant, General Pediatrician, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi, children with obesity have a high risk of developing various health issues such as Asthma, High blood pressure, High cholesterol, Depression, Joint Pain, and Heart disease.

As per reports, over 4.3 million children under the age of 5 fight with the disease called Obesity. It is considered as “one of the most serious health concerns”.

Causes of obesity in children

Unhealthy Diet: Poor dietary habits, including the consumption of high-calorie, low-nutrient foods, sugary drinks, and snacks, contribute to excess calorie intake.

Lack of Physical Activity: Lazy behaviours, such as spending excessive time on screens and a decrease in physical activity can lead to an energy imbalance.

Genetic Factors: Genetic inclination plays a role in a child's susceptibility to obesity. Children with a family history of obesity may be at a higher risk.

Preventive Measures

Promote Healthy Eating Habits: Encourage your child to a healthy diet with a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products. Avoid consumption of sugary snacks, and drinks.

Encourage Regular Physical Activity: Involve your child in physical activity like sports, dancing, and other activities. Make sure kids get adequate sleep because insufficient sleep can cause weight gain issues.

