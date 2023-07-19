Urinary Tract Infection: 7 tips to prevent infection during monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to prevent UTI during monsoon.

The onset of the monsoon brings with it a sense of joy and relief. But, it also brings with it a set of problems like water-borne diseases, allergies, and infections. One such infection is Urinary Tract Infection (UTI).

UTI is an infection that affects any part of the urinary tract, including the bladder, urethra, kidneys, and ureters. It is caused by bacteria entering the urinary tract. Women are more prone to UTIs than men because their urethra is shorter, allowing bacteria to easily travel up to the bladder.

When it comes to UTIs, taking precautionary measures is always key. There are a few tips that you can use to prevent UTI during monsoon:

Drink plenty of fluids: Drinking plenty of fluids helps your body flush out bacteria from the urinary tract. Make sure you drink at least 8 glasses of water every day to keep your body hydrated and your urinary system clean.

Avoid acidic foods and drinks: Consuming acidic foods and drinks such as tea, coffee, and sodas can irritate your bladder and make you more prone to UTIs.

Wear loose-fitting clothing: Wearing tight-fitting clothes restricts air circulation in the genital area, which can cause bacteria to accumulate. So make sure to wear loose-fitting pants or skirts during the monsoon.

Keep yourself clean: After using the toilet, always wipe from front to back to ensure that bacteria from the rectum do not enter the vagina or urethra. Make sure to shower regularly and change clothes after coming into contact with dirty water.

Urinate frequently: When you don't urinate frequently enough, bacteria have time to travel up the urinary tract and cause infection. So make sure you urinate every 3-4 hours or when your bladder feels full.

Use preventive medication: If you are prone to UTIs, you can take preventive medication like cranberry juice or tablets that help prevent bacterial growth in the urinary tract.

Consult your doctor: If you experience any symptoms like a burning sensation while urinating or abdominal pain, visit your doctor immediately for diagnosis and treatment options available for UTI.

