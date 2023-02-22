Tired of high cholesterol? Try these alternative foods to control it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these alternative foods to control high cholesterol

High cholesterol is a severe health issue that affects millions of people worldwide. It can cause major health problems like heart disease and stroke. While various drugs are available to help regulate cholesterol levels, dietary modifications can also have a major impact. Here is a look at some foods that have been demonstrated to reduce cholesterol levels.

1. Oats: Oats are an excellent source of fiber, which can help reduce bad cholesterol levels. It is recommended to consume at least one and a half cups of cooked oats every day to lower cholesterol levels. Oats can be consumed as oatmeal, overnight oats, or added to smoothies.

2. Legumes: Legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans are a great source of plant-based protein and fiber. Consuming legumes regularly has been shown to help lower cholesterol levels. It is recommended to consume legumes at least two to three times a week.

3. Fatty fish: Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and improve heart health. It is recommended to consume fatty fish at least two times a week.

4. Nuts: Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and cashews are great sources of healthy fats and fiber, which can help reduce bad cholesterol levels. It is recommended to consume a handful of nuts per day.

5. Avocado: Avocado is a great source of healthy fats and fiber, which can help reduce bad cholesterol levels. It is recommended to consume avocado in moderation due to its high-calorie content.

6. Olive oil: Olive oil is a healthy source of fat that can help reduce bad cholesterol levels. It is recommended to use olive oil as a replacement for other cooking oils and fats.

7. Vegetables: Vegetables such as eggplant, okra, and Brussels sprouts contain fiber and other nutrients that can help reduce bad cholesterol levels. It is recommended to consume vegetables regularly as part of a healthy diet.

8. Whole grains: Whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and barley contain fiber and other nutrients that can help reduce bad cholesterol levels. It is recommended to consume whole grains regularly as part of a healthy diet.

9. Garlic: Garlic has been shown to help reduce bad cholesterol levels. It is recommended to consume garlic in moderation.

