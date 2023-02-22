Wednesday, February 22, 2023
     
Home remedies for treating acidity and heartburn: Eat marshmallow root, chewing gum and others

Acidity and Heartburn are characterized by a burning sensation in the chest caused by stomach acid flowing up into the esophagus. There are several remedies available for those who suffer from this condition.

Image Source : FREEPIK Here are best home remedies for treating acidity and heartburn

Acid reflux, also known as heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is a common digestive disorder that affects millions of people around the world. GERD is a condition in which stomach acid flows back up into the esophagus, causing a variety of uncomfortable symptoms. Common symptoms of acid reflux disease include heartburn, regurgitation, chest pain, difficulty swallowing, and a chronic cough. The condition occurs when the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), a muscle that normally prevents the contents of the stomach from flowing back into the esophagus, becomes weakened or relaxed.  Here are some remedies to treat the condition:

1. Chewing gum - Chewing gum helps to stimulate the production of saliva, which helps to neutralize stomach acid. It also helps to reduce the amount of time that acid spends in contact with the esophageal lining

2. Avoid trigger food - Foods that are high in fat, acidic, spicy, or otherwise hard to digest can all increase the risk of acid reflux. Common trigger foods include fried foods, citrus fruits and juices, tomato-based products, garlic, onions, caffeine, and alcohol. Eating smaller meals and avoiding lying down for several hours after eating can also help to reduce the risk of reflux episodes.

3. Over-the-counter medications - In addition to lifestyle changes, there are a number of medical treatments available for acid reflux. Over-the-counter medications, such as antacids, can provide short-term relief from symptoms. For those with more severe cases, prescription medications such as proton pump inhibitors, H2 blockers, and promotility agents can be used to reduce the amount of acid produced by the stomach.

4. Other Options - There are several options available. Herbal teas, such as chamomile, ginger root, and marshmallow root, can help to reduce the symptoms of acid reflux. Eating a diet high in fibre can also help. Foods like oatmeal, apples, bananas, and vegetables can help to bulk up stool and reduce the risk of acid reflux.

Symptoms of acid reflux/heartburn

  • Burning sensation in the chest or throat
  • Difficulty in swallowing
  • A sour or bitter taste in the mouth
  • Chest pain
  • A dry cough

What medications are available for acid reflux/heartburn? Over-the-counter medications such as antacids can provide short-term relief from symptoms.

