Swasthya Sammelan: New strain of Covid19 infection is spreading among young people. Know what can be done

The second wave of Covid19 infection has returned to wreak havoc across the country. The figures for the cases and deaths are surpassing the previous records as well. Governments of different states of the country are trying to deal with the situation in different ways. People from the country's financial capital Mumbai to the national capital Delhi are plagued by the growing transmission of Covid19. In such a situation, it has become necessary to know how to protect yourself from the infection of the novel coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 10,724 new corona cases in the country's capital, Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believes that vaccines should be applied twice as fast as the rising cases.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain during IndiaTV's Swasthya Sammelan said that this new strain of Covid19 is spreading more among young people. Cases are increasing steadily but the number of people getting hospitalized in Delhi is coming down. According to the Delhi government, this is the fourth wave of Covid19, but it is the second corona wave inside the country. Since Delhi is a compact area, it is becoming easier to test, due to which the number of corona cases is increasing rapidly, especially in the capital.

In view of the rising corona situation in Delhi, the Health Minister informed about the condition of beds in hospitals. He told that the preparation of hospitals in Delhi is good. He said, "We are going ahead keeping in mind the situation ahead."

Satyendar Jain said, "Testing in Delhi is taking place at a higher level, the test has doubled compared to last year, but there is more need for vaccination because it needs to be accelerated."

The Health Minister said, "The age bar to give a vaccine should be removed because young people go out and come in contact with the virus, they come home with the virus that infects their family. It is more important that people of all ages get vaccinated so that the infection does not spread to the people staying at home.''

According to the Health Minister of Delhi, more than 1 lakh people are getting vaccinated daily in the capital, hence there is a need to increase the vaccine consignment.

How to avoid Covid19 infection-

If you want to protect yourself from the coronavirus infection, then it is very important to take care of your lifestyle. Along with this, stay away from junk food, cold drinks, smoking etc. This can prove to be dangerous for your health. Know some such home remedies that you can easily follow to protect yourself from the virus.

Keep these things in mind

To avoid coronavirus infection, wash your hands with water for at least 20 seconds and use sanitizer. To prevent coronavirus, when you come back home from outside, first wash your hands. If you are outside, use the sanitizer at regular intervals. Wear a mask if you have a cough or a cold. Also, cover the mouth with the tissue while sneezing. So that no other person is infected by it. Put the used tissue in the dustbin immediately and wash your hands. While talking or meeting a person with cough or cold, maintain a distance of about 1 meter or 3 feet. According to the WHO, if you touch a place, it may be that it contains the virus. Therefore, do not touch your nose, eyes and mouth in any case. Do not go to those wards in the hospital where there are patients of Covid19. If you are working in a hospital or clinic, then definitely use a mask all the time. If you have fever, cough, cold or have trouble breathing then contact the doctor immediately. If you want to protect yourself from the coronavirus, then eat only home-cooked food.

