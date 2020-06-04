Swami Ramdev's yogasanas for soldiers to strengthen mind and body in extreme weather conditions

Indian Army soldiers sacrifice their lives to protect their country. Whether it is sunlight on the borders or a snowstorm, they are always ready with their mind and body so that the countrymen remain safe. They have to stand firm against enemies in all kinds of weather. In places where there are extreme weather conditions, they need to take more care of their health. According to Swami Ramdev, the soldiers of India can keep themselves physically and mentally fit by yoga asanas and pranayam. Be it snowy plains of Siachen or heat of the Rajasthan desert, your body will remain fit if you practice yoga every day.

Every soldier of the country must do these pranayams:

Bhastrika- By doing this pranayama, oxygen flows properly throughout the body. With the help of this, you will get relief from diabetes as well as many other diseases. Start it from 1 minute to about 3 minutes.

Kapalabhati- By doing this pranayama, beta cells of the pancreas become active again due to which insulin is rapidly produced. Apart from this, metabolism is increased which keeps the blood circulation fine. The respiratory system becomes strong and the immunity of the body increases. It also helps in flushing out harmful toxins from the body.

Bhramari - To do this pranayama, first sit in the state of Sukhasana or Padmasana. Now let's take a deep breath inside. Breathing first, keep three fingers over your eyes. Close the ear with the thumb. Then chant 'Om'. This pranayama must be done 5 to 7 times. It recharges the body in 5 minutes and reduces insomnia, anger, and anxiety. Not only this, it even increases body power.

Anulom Vilom - First of all sit in the posture of Padmasana. Now put the ring finger of the right hand and the shortest finger on the left nose and put the thumb on the right nose. Fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now fill the breath from the left nostril and close it by mixing the ring finger and the smallest finger. After this, remove the thumb from the right nose and exhale. This posture can be done from 5 minutes to half an hour. Performing this pranayama is considered best for chronic disease, stress, depression, heart. Apart from this, it also maintains the muscular system. Do this for 10 to 15 minutes.

Surya Namaskar - By doing Surya Namaskar, your body stays healthy. In the same way, you can manage your weight by practicing it regularly. For this, do Surya Namaskar at least 100 times daily. Then gradually increase its number. By doing this asana, along with your weight loss, you will be away from many diseases including diabetes.

Siachen soldiers should do this yoga

Tadasana- Knees and stomach are strengthened by doing this asana. With this, you can overcome the problem of constipation. Along with respiratory disease, fatigue will also be relieved.

Triaryak Tadasana- By doing this asana, the whole body will be flexible and muscles strong.

Vriksasana- By doing this asana, mental concentration increases. It strengthens the leg muscles, reduces the pain of knees and ankles, as well as it helps in controlling weight.

Garudasana- If your body is flexible, you can also do this asana. This makes the legs very strong. Along with this, it the gap between the knees. It also helps increase concentration.

Ustrasana- By doing this yoga practice, the fat of the stomach is reduced. Along with this, the lungs and heart remain healthy. Get rid of eye problems, back pain, spine-related problems.

Ardha Ustrasana - If you are unable to do Ustrasana, you can do half-Utsaraan.

Padahastasana- This asana should be done along with long breaths. By doing this asana, you will get rid of digestive problems along with abdominal fat.

Yogasan for the soldiers of Rann:

The temperature in the area can reach 50 degrees in the desert. In such a situation, do Javasana and Pranayam before sunrise and after sunset. Do every asana with ease. Perform Bhastrika, Kapalabhati, Anulom Antonyms, Bhramari, Udgith, as well as Sheetali and Sheetkari in Pranayama.

