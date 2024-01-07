Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfood Hemp Seeds: 7 benefits of bhang beej and oil

Hemp seeds or bhang beej are known as an intoxicating substance, but if used in limited quantity and properly, they can also work as a medicine. Factually, hemp seeds are beneficial for health but it cannot cure any disease completely. However, hemp is no less than a superfood and has several healing properties. Read further to know about its benefits.

Benefits of Hemp Seed and Oil

For cancer: An element called cannabinoid is found in hemp seeds or hemp seed oil, which can help protect against cancer. Besides, hemp seeds and leaves also have anti-cancer properties, which can help in reducing the risk of cancer. Its seeds can also be used to prevent tumors and ulcers. For the heart: Hemp seeds contain Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids, which can help in keeping the heart healthy. At present, more scientific research is still needed in this regard. At the same time, to keep the heart healthy, the right lifestyle and routine are also important. For Diabetes: If someone has diabetes, hemp seed oil may be beneficial. It contains Omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (Omega-3 PUFA), which can help in reducing the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes (Insulin Dependence) in diabetic patients to some extent. For high blood pressure: Anyone can have the problem of high blood pressure or high blood pressure. In such a situation, according to research conducted on rats, consumption of mill protein present in hemp seeds can provide benefits for high blood pressure. Anti-Inflammatory: Cannabinoids are present in hemp seeds or hemp seed oil, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Due to this property, it can protect against cancer caused by inflammation or excessive swelling in the body. In such a situation, if someone is facing any problem due to swelling in the body, then the anti-inflammatory properties present in it can help provide relief to some extent For menstruation: During menstruation, women have to face many problems like stomach aches and cramps. In such a situation, if we talk about home remedies, then cannabis can be used to get rid of menstrual cramps. For immunity: If someone's immunity is weak, that person can become a victim of many types of diseases. In such a situation, much scientific research has been done on animals regarding the cannabinoids found in hemp seeds. According to the results of this research, cannabinoids modulate the functioning of many types of immune cells. ​

