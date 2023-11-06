Superfood Elaichi: How this garam masala helps in weight loss | 5 points

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfood Elaichi

Health news: Cardamom or elaichi, is one of the most flavourful spices in Indian households and it can also be a helpful addition to your weight loss journey. While it's not a magic solution for shedding those stubborn extra kilos, it indeed offers some benefits that support a healthy weight loss plan. To achieve and maintain a healthy weight, you should combine its use with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Superfood elaichi: Here are five potential benefits of elaichi in weight loss

Metabolism Boost: Cardamom contains natural substances that can boost your metabolism, which helps in calorie-burning. While it's not a huge boost, every bit helps in your journey to shed those extra pounds. Appetite Control: Cardamom makes you feel less hungry and more satisfied, consequently, preventing you from over-eating or snacking on unhealthy, high-calorie junk foods. It's like a helpful tool to control how many calories you take in. Digestive Health: Cardamom helps people who are facing digestive issues like bloating, gas, and indigestion. When their digestion works better, their body can soak up more nutrients from the food they eat, which is good for overall health and weight loss plans. Reduced Water Retention: Sometimes, our bodies hold onto extra water, making us feel puffy and weigh more for a short time. Cardamom has properties that can help your body reduce water retention, making you temporarily shed those extra kilos due to losing that excess water weight. Flavour Enhancement: Losing weight can be tough because it's hard to stick to a healthy diet. But cardamom can make your meals taste better without adding lots of calories from sugar or fat. This can help you enjoy your food while still eating in a way that's good for you and can be kept up over the long run.

