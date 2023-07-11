Spiny Gourd: 5 health benefits of this monsoon vegetable

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know about the health benefits of Spiny Gourd or Kantola.

Spiny Gourd, also known as 'Kantola', is a monsoon vegetable which is widely available in India. While it may not be as popular as other vegetables, it is packed with nutritional values which makes it a great addition to your diet. In this blog, we will discuss the 5 health benefits of spiny gourd that you can take advantage of during the monsoon season.

First and foremost, the spiny gourd is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. It contains Vitamin C, which helps to protect the body from oxidative stress, and Vitamin B6, which helps to strengthen the immune system. It is also rich in dietary fibre, which helps to reduce cholesterol levels and also aids in digestion.

The second health benefit of the spiny gourd is that it is beneficial for those suffering from diabetes. The dietary fibres in the vegetable help to slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, thus controlling blood sugar levels. It also helps to reduce insulin resistance and can help to improve glycemic control.

The third health benefit of the spiny gourd is that it can help to prevent certain types of cancer. Studies have shown that consuming spiny gourd on a regular basis can help to reduce the risk of certain types of cancers such as colon and gastric cancer. This is due to the presence of polyphenols and antioxidants which help to reduce oxidative damage from free radicals.

The fourth health benefit of the spiny gourd is that it can help to improve skin health. The antioxidants present in the vegetable help to reduce inflammation and boost collagen production, thus improving skin health. It is also known to be beneficial for treating skin issues such as acne and wrinkles.

Finally, a spiny gourd can help to promote weight loss. As it contains dietary fibre, it helps to keep you full for longer periods of time and thus, reduces your calorie intake. It also helps to improve digestion and aid in the burning of fat cells.

Latest Health News