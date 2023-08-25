Soaked almond benefits: Reasons why you should eat almonds after soaking overnight

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Almonds and water

Soaking almonds overnight is a practice that offers several advantages due to the changes that occur during the soaking process. When you soak almonds in water overnight, they undergo physical and chemical changes that can enhance their nutritional value and make them easier to digest. Here are some reasons why you should consider eating soaked almonds:

Improved Digestion : Almonds contain enzyme inhibitors and tannins that can make them hard to digest. Soaking almonds softens their texture and breaks down these inhibitors, making them easier on the digestive system and improving nutrient absorption.

: Almonds contain enzyme inhibitors and tannins that can make them hard to digest. Soaking almonds softens their texture and breaks down these inhibitors, making them easier on the digestive system and improving nutrient absorption. Enhanced Nutrient Absorption : The process of soaking initiates the germination process in almonds, which increases the availability of nutrients. Soaked almonds can have higher levels of certain nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are more easily absorbed by the body.

: The process of soaking initiates the germination process in almonds, which increases the availability of nutrients. Soaked almonds can have higher levels of certain nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are more easily absorbed by the body. Enzyme Activation : Soaking almonds activates enzymes present in the nuts. These enzymes help in breaking down nutrients, making them more bioavailable. This enzymatic activity can also assist in reducing antinutrients that may interfere with nutrient absorption.

: Soaking almonds activates enzymes present in the nuts. These enzymes help in breaking down nutrients, making them more bioavailable. This enzymatic activity can also assist in reducing antinutrients that may interfere with nutrient absorption. Phytic Acid Reduction : Almonds contain phytic acid, which can bind to minerals and inhibit their absorption. Soaking almonds helps reduce the phytic acid content, enhancing the bioavailability of minerals like calcium, magnesium, and zinc.

: Almonds contain phytic acid, which can bind to minerals and inhibit their absorption. Soaking almonds helps reduce the phytic acid content, enhancing the bioavailability of minerals like calcium, magnesium, and zinc. Easier to Chew : Soaked almonds become softer and easier to chew, especially for people with dental issues or children. This can make them a safer and more enjoyable snack.

: Soaked almonds become softer and easier to chew, especially for people with dental issues or children. This can make them a safer and more enjoyable snack. Skin Health : Soaked almonds are said to have improved benefits for skin health due to increased nutrient availability and the potential removal of enzyme inhibitors that might affect skin conditions.

: Soaked almonds are said to have improved benefits for skin health due to increased nutrient availability and the potential removal of enzyme inhibitors that might affect skin conditions. Weight Management : The fibre and healthy fats in almonds can promote satiety and help control appetite. Soaked almonds provide a satisfying and nutritious snack option that may aid in weight management.

: The fibre and healthy fats in almonds can promote satiety and help control appetite. Soaked almonds provide a satisfying and nutritious snack option that may aid in weight management. Heart Health: Almonds are rich in monounsaturated fats, which are considered heart-healthy. Soaked almonds can contribute to managing cholesterol levels and supporting cardiovascular health.

ALSO READ: 6 major health benefits of consuming honey-coated dried fruits

Latest Health News