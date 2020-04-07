Shortage of masks amid lockdown? Here's how you can make one for yourself at home

During the time when the country has come to a standstill due to the 21-day lockdown amid coronavirus crisis, finding face masks in the market has also become a difficult task. Wearing one for your protection has become the need of the hour. PM Narendra Modi also urged everyone to wear a face mask in public that will help not just you but also others to fight against COVID-19. There have been facts that claim that even if you don't show the symptoms of the illness, you can then also end up transmitting the disease. The Prime Minister even asked everyone to make cloth coverings/masks at home if you don't find one because they are the only source that is effective in preventing infection when the mouth and nose are properly covered.

Not everyone needs an N95 mask as you can also use the one made at home for your safety. In this case, when it is difficult to get a mask in the market, you can easily keep yourself from getting infected by making a mask at home. Learn how to make a mask here.

Follow these 6 steps to make a face mask at home:

1- First, take two pieces of rectangular cloth in the size that covers your mouth and nose. You can use nylon, cotton, denim or a thick piece of cloth. Do not use fabric that is woven or can tear easily on stretching.

2- Sew the two clothes together and then close the opening on both sides.

3- Now take an elastic and attach it to one side of the cloth and stitch it well.

4- When you start sewing on one side, stitch the fabric to the other end.

5- Likewise sew the other side.

6- It is necessary that you stitch more than once at the beginning and end as the elastic will increase the pressure on both those ends and can tear if not stiched properly. Your mask is ready.

Things to keep in mind while wearing a face mask:

While wearing a face mask, you should ensure that the cloth face coverings should -

- fit comfortably yet snugly against the side of the face

- be tight with ties or ear loops

- has multiple layers of fabric

- allows breathing space without any restriction

- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to the shape

