Psoriasis Awareness Month 2023: Know signs, symptoms and causes of the autoimmune skin condition

Image Source : FREEPIK Know the signs, symptoms and causes of Psoriasis.

Welcome to Psoriasis Awareness Month 2023! It is an important time to raise awareness about this autoimmune skin condition and educate people about its signs, symptoms, causes and treatment options. By working together to spread awareness about this condition we can help those living with psoriasis get the support they need.

What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition that causes red, scaly patches and lesions to appear on the skin. These patches can be unsightly and can cause itchiness and pain. It is estimated that more than 8 million people in the United States have psoriasis, making it one of the most common skin conditions.

What are the common signs and symptoms of Psoriasis?

The most common symptoms of psoriasis include red, scaly patches on the skin, dry skin, itching and burning sensation, and thick, pitted nails. People with psoriasis may also experience swollen and stiff joints, known as psoriatic arthritis. The exact cause of psoriasis is unknown. However, it is thought to be caused by a combination of genetic factors, environmental triggers, and an overactive immune system.

How to avoid Psoriasis flares?

It is important to know what triggers your psoriasis flares so that you can take steps to avoid them. Common triggers for psoriasis flares include stress, certain medications, alcohol consumption, smoking, and certain types of infections. While there is currently no cure for psoriasis, there are several treatments available that can help to manage symptoms and reduce flare-ups.

Topical treatments such as corticosteroids, topical retinoids, topical vitamin D3 analogues, salicylic acid ointments, and emollients can help soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. Systemic medications such as biological drugs may be used in more severe cases.

It is also important to take care of yourself when living with psoriasis. Regular exercise, healthy eating habits, and stress management techniques such as yoga and meditation can help reduce flare-ups and improve overall health. Additionally, using gentle skincare products can help keep the skin hydrated and reduce irritation.

