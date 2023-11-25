Pomegranate to Beetroot: 5 foods to increase hemoglobin levels naturally

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods to increase hemoglobin levels naturally

Hemoglobin is a protein found in red blood cells. The function of blood cells is to carry oxygen around the body. Due to low hemoglobin levels, the functioning of the body can be badly affected. Low levels indicate that you are suffering from anemia or some liver or kidney disease. Due to hemoglobin deficiency, you may feel symptoms like fatigue, weakness, jaundice, or frequent headaches. To increase hemoglobin levels, you should consume iron-rich foods. Here is a list of foods that will help you maintain your hemoglobin levels naturally.

Beetroot is rich in iron, magnesium, copper, phosphorus, and vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12, and C. This miraculous vegetable works to increase hemoglobin count and produce red blood cells. You can consume it in the form of vegetables, salad, or juice. Seepage: Drumstick leaves are full of minerals like zinc, iron, copper, magnesium, and vitamins A, B, and C. All these elements are necessary for iron, hemoglobin, and red blood cells. It is believed that taking these leaves with jaggery can give you more benefits. Apart from this, on the advice of the doctor, you can drink its juice or make vegetables from its pods. Green vegetables like spinach, mustard greens, celery, and broccoli are good sources of iron. It is advisable to eat spinach cooked because raw leaves contain oxalic acid which can prevent the absorption of iron in the body. Vitamin B12, folic acid and other nutrients present in them work to increase hemoglobin. Broccoli: This vegetable of the cabbage family is a good source of iron and B-complex vitamin folic acid and also contains other essential nutrients like magnesium, and vitamins A and C. To increase iron and hemoglobin count, you can eat it by boiling it or in the form of salad or as a vegetable. Pomegranate is a great source of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber as well as both calcium and iron. Apart from increasing hemoglobin, the nutrients found in it maintain good health. Drink pomegranate juice daily to increase iron and hemoglobin levels.

Also Read: Know about Cranberry tea side-effects and benefits

Causes and symptoms of low hemoglobin

There can be many reasons for low hemoglobin, which mainly include deficiency of iron and vitamin B-12 in the diet, blood cancer, kidney or liver disease, thyroid, thalassemia, and any lung-related disease, etc. When this happens, you may feel the following

Symptoms

Heart palpitations

Yellowing of the skin and bleeding gums

Always feeling tired and weak

Muscle weakness

Constant headache with fatigue

Shortness of breath

Latest Health News