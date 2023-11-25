Know about Cranberry tea side-effects and benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cranberry tea

​Cranberry is a plant that was first grown in North America. Its scientific name is Vaccinium macrocarpon. Gooseberry is a plant that grows in the form of small bushes that also have thorns attached to them. If cranberry is eaten raw, it is quite sour and it is used in making sauces, drinks, etc. People also like to drink cranberry tea early in the morning as it contains high amounts of nutrients and antioxidants. It is also often addressed as a superfood. Let us understand some benefits and side effects of cranberry tea.

In weight loss: The fiber found in cranberry makes us feel full for a long time. Because of this one does not feel hungry very often. Apart from this, the juice found in it also helps in reducing our weight and obesity by eliminating the fat accumulated in our bodies. To strengthen the immune system: We can also use cranberry to increase the immunity of our body. Because antioxidants and phytochemicals are found in abundance in cranberry. Therefore, cranberry strengthens our immune system and keeps us away from diseases. To keep teeth healthy: Cranberry is also very useful in keeping our teeth healthy. It has been found in many researches that proanthocyanidin, one of the many beneficial elements found in cranberry, helps keep bacteria away from teeth. Apart from this, it also protects our gums from many diseases. For the betterment of skin: Cranberry protects our body from many diseases. Apart from this, it is also beneficial in making our skin soft and better. If you use one-fourth of dry cranberry mixed with its oil, you get better results. Apply this paste on the skin for 10 minutes and wash it thoroughly. Doing this makes the skin soft. For the brain: Cranberry pod is also considered a very useful element for our brain. The antioxidants found in it not only reduce inflammation. Also improves our memory and coordination ability. That means we can also use it to enhance our memory. In the treatment of cancer: We also use cranberry in the treatment of cancer. The effect of its use has been seen to be quite positive in prostate cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. Cranberry also works to slow down the process of tumor growth. To remove urine infection: Cranberry can also be used to reduce bacteria from the walls of the urethra. The reason for this is an element called proanthocyanidin found in cranberry. Apart from this, the consumption of cranberry can cure urinary infections. To keep the heart healthy: Cranberries can also be used to keep the heart healthy. Cranberry juice works to increase the level of HDL cholesterol, which is also called good cholesterol. Apart from this, polyphenols are also found in cranberry, which is important in reducing blood pressure.

Disadvantages of Cranberry Tea

Pregnant women and lactating mothers should avoid its use.

People who are allergic to aspirin should also avoid its use.

