National Bone and Joint Day 2023: Tips to take care of your knees

The National Bone and Joint Day is observed every year in India to raise awareness about bone and joint health among people and prevent several musculoskeletal disorders. One of the important parts of the body are knees, which along with age can make one's life problematic if not taken care of properly.

The knees are an important joint that helps us move around and participate in everyday life. Without the proper care, our knees can become weak and painful, leading to problems like arthritis and limited mobility. Here are five tips to help you take better care of your knees:

Maintain a Healthy Weight:

Being either too overweight or too underweight can lead to strain on your knees, making them more prone to injury. To maintain a healthy weight, it's important to eat a balanced diet, get adequate exercise, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Wear Proper Shoes:

Wearing the right type of shoes can also help protect your knees from injury. Shoes that provide good arch support, cushion, and shock absorption are all important for knee health.

Strengthen Your Muscles:

Strong muscles not only help to support the knees, but they can also help prevent injuries by taking the pressure off the joints. There are a few exercises like lunges, leg extensions, seated hamstring, squats and others that can help the muscles around the knee joint.

Take Breaks:

If you are engaging in activities that involve a lot of knee movement, it's important to take regular breaks in order to give your joints a rest. Even if you don't feel any discomfort or pain, taking regular breaks is beneficial for your knee health in the long run.

Seek Professional Advice:

If you have any knee pain or discomfort, it's always best to seek professional advice from a doctor or physical therapist. They will be able to assess your condition and provide the right treatment plan for you.

By following these tips, you can help keep your knees in good condition and prevent future injuries or illnesses from developing.

