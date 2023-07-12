Nasal congestion in monsoon? Try these 5 home remedies to get relief from sinus infection

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK This monsoon, one can try these home remedies to get relief from Sinus infection.

It’s that time of the year when the monsoon season is in full swing. Along with the beauty of nature, it also brings with it various health issues, like sinus infections. Sinus infection is caused by bacterial or viral infection, or allergies due to exposure to pollen or dust. It can be very uncomfortable and painful and can lead to other more serious health problems if left untreated.

Fortunately, there are some natural remedies that can help you find relief from a sinus infection during monsoon season. So if you’re suffering from this condition, here are five home remedies that can help you get relief:

Steam Inhalation: Steam inhalation is a great way to loosen up nasal and sinus congestion during this monsoon season. You can use a humidifier or simply boil some water in a pot and cover your head with a towel as you inhale the steam. This will help relieve your nasal and sinus congestion and allow you to breathe more easily.

Warm Compresses: Placing warm compresses over your sinuses can help reduce inflammation and open up clogged passages, allowing mucus to drain more easily. To use a warm compress, simply soak a cloth or towel in hot water and place it over your nose and forehead for 10-15 minutes at a time.

Nasal Irrigation: Nasal irrigation is an effective way to flush out mucus and allergens that can lead to sinus infections during monsoon season. You can purchase a saline nasal spray or make your own solution by mixing 1/4 teaspoon of salt in 1 cup of lukewarm water. Then, using a bulb syringe or neti pot, rinse your nasal passages with the solution several times a day for relief from congestion and irritation.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that can help fight off the bacteria that cause sinus infections during the monsoon season. Mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 1 cup of warm water and drink it several times a day for relief from congestion and inflammation.

Garlic: Garlic has potent anti-inflammatory properties that make it an excellent remedy for sinus infections caused by allergies during the monsoon season. You can mix 2-3 cloves of garlic with some honey and eat it twice a day to reduce inflammation and open up your nasal passages, allowing you to breathe more easily.

Latest Health News