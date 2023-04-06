Managing cholesterol: Best and worst foods that help or harm cholesterol levels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Managing cholesterol: best and worst foods help or harm cholesterol levels

Cholesterol is a substance found in our cells that helps make hormones, vitamin D, and boosts our metabolism. Good cholesterol or HDL is needed to keep our body healthy, while accumulation of bad cholesterol or LDL increases the risk of heart diseases. Our lifestyle and diet choices play a significant role in managing the level of good and bad cholesterol in our body.

Here are some best and worst foods for cholesterol that you should know about.

Worst Foods For Cholesterol:

1. Butter

Butter contains saturated fats that can increase LDL cholesterol levels in the bloodstream. Processed butter should be avoided as it contains high amounts of sodium which in turn raises cholesterol levels.

2. Ice Cream

Often made with full-fat milk, cream, and low-quality oils, ice-creams can raise LDL cholesterol levels.

3. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil may not be as healthy as we think, as its lauric acid can increase cholesterol levels. Similarly, corn and canola oil should be avoided as they are high in saturated fats.

4. Red Meat

Individuals with high cholesterol should avoid consuming red meat due to its high levels of saturated animal fats which can significantly increase cholesterol levels.

Best Foods For Cholesterol:

1. Nuts

Nuts like walnuts and almonds are packed with vital nutrients and can be beneficial in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. But it's important to consume them in moderation and avoid excessive portion sizes.

2. Oats

Eating oats can help lower cholesterol as they are rich in soluble fiber. It's recommended to choose whole-grain oats to reduce the risk of high cholesterol.

3. Beans

Beans such as kidney beans, chickpeas, and lentils are an excellent source of soluble fiber and low in unsaturated fats, making them a great food option for people with high cholesterol.

4. Soy

Including soy-based foods like tofu and soy milk in your diet can help to reduce cholesterol levels. Studies have found that soy contains less saturated fat than meat, making it a healthier choice for those looking to lower their cholesterol.

By making healthy choices and incorporating cholesterol-lowering foods into our diets, we can improve our overall health and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Latest Health News