Make your child strong and smart with Swami Ramdev's effective yoga asanas

The coronavirus lockdown has created as much trouble for children as it has created for young and working adults. With schools closed to contain the spread of COVID-19, children are restricted to their houses with no physical activity. This has hampered their overall growth. According to Swami Ramdev, children need to get involved in different activities in order to sharpen their minds and skills. While they cannot go outside during this time, it is important for them to perform yoga asanas at home and eat healthy food to improve their personality.

Swami Ramdev says physical activity along with studies is very important as it makes a child stand out of the crowd. He urges parents to give regular knowledge of Yogasanas, Pranayamas as well as Vedas to their children so that they remain a step ahead from others.

Yoga Asanas for Children

In order to strengthen the bones and muscles of the children, Swami Ramdev suggests doing dang baithak and halasana. They not just strengthen the body but also improves the mind. Children should also do asanas like sarvangasana, hanuman asana, chakrasana, and uttanpadasana to build their height and immunity. During coronavirus scare, children need to take special care of their immunity in order to protect themselves from the infection.

Pranayamas to strengthen the body

Not just yoga asanas but pranayamas are also very important for the overall growth of children. They relax the body and sharpens the mind. Pranayamas like kapalbhati and anulom vilom ensure proper blood circulation in the body which protects the heart from many diseases. Swami Ramdev suggests starting the day with surya namaskar and then doing bhastrika, udgith, sheetali, sheetakari pranayamas.

