Leptospirosis in Monsoon: What is it? Know symptoms, causes and treatments

The monsoon season is an exciting time of the year; however, it can also pose a major health risk. One of the risks is Leptospirosis, an infectious bacterial disease that can be contracted during this time. Here we will discuss what leptospirosis is, its causes, symptoms, and treatments, as well as how to protect yourself during monsoon season.

What is Leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that is transmitted by the urine of animals infected with the bacteria Leptospira. While wild animals such as rats and mice are known to carry the bacteria, domestic animals such as dogs, cats, and cattle can also be infected. Humans can become infected when they come in contact with contaminated water or soil that contains animal urine. This typically occurs during monsoon season when flooding and heavy rains can spread the bacteria to humans.

Symptoms of Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is a serious illness that can be fatal if left untreated. Symptoms of the infection include fever, chills, muscle aches, headaches, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin), and decreased urination. If left untreated, the infection can lead to more serious complications such as kidney failure, liver failure, meningitis (infection of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord), and even death.

How to prevent getting Leptospirosis during monsoon?

When it comes to preventing leptospirosis during monsoon season, it’s important to take precautions to avoid contact with contaminated water or soil. Avoid swimming in stagnant or flooded water and avoid wading through standing water if possible. Wear protective shoes or boots that cover your feet and ankles when walking through flooded areas. Additionally, you should avoid contact with wild or domestic animals that may be infected with the bacteria.

If you believe you have been exposed to leptospirosis, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately. Treatment typically involves antibiotics to kill the bacteria, as well as other medications to help reduce fever and treat complications such as liver or kidney failure. In some cases, hospitalisation may be necessary for patients with severe infections.

With these precautions in mind, you can enjoy a safe and healthy monsoon season.

