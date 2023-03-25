Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian Sherbet Berry Phalsa: Five amazing health benefits

Phalsa, also known as the Indian Sherbet Berry, is a fruit native to India and Pakistan. It is commonly consumed as a refreshing drink during the summer months in India. In addition to being a tasty treat, phalsa also has numerous health benefits. Here are the amazing health benefits of the Indian Sherbet Berry.

Rich in Nutrients

Phalsa is packed with essential nutrients, including vitamin C, iron, calcium, and phosphorus. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps to boost the immune system, protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, and promote wound healing. Iron is essential for the formation of red blood cells, while calcium and phosphorus are essential for healthy bones and teeth.

Promotes Digestion

Phalsa is an excellent source of dietary fibre, which helps to promote digestion and prevent constipation. The fibre in phalsa helps to bulk up the stool, making it easier to pass through the digestive tract. It also helps to promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which can help to improve digestion and boost overall health.

Regulates Blood Sugar

Phalsa has a low glycemic index, which means it can help to regulate blood sugar levels. This is particularly beneficial for people with diabetes, as it can help to prevent blood sugar spikes and dips. Phalsa also contains compounds called anthocyanins, which have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation in the body.

Boosts Heart Health

Phalsa is rich in antioxidants, which help to protect the heart from damage caused by free radicals. It also contains compounds called flavonoids, which have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease. Additionally, phalsa contains potassium, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Phalsa has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce inflammation in the body. Phalsa contains compounds called polyphenols, which have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body and protect against chronic disease.

To enjoy the benefits of phalsa, you can either consume it as a refreshing drink or add it to your diet in other ways, such as by incorporating it into salads or smoothies.

