How to deal with skin problems caused by COVID-19 masks

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Skin problems by COVID masks

Amid the rapid spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe, researchers have stressed that it's time to encourage people to wear face masks as a precautionary measure on the grounds that we have little to lose and potentially something to gain. But along with benefits, COVID masks also have quite a few disadvantages like skin problems.

Researchers have revealed that face masks worn to stop the spread of Covid-19 can trigger bouts of eczema in people with sensitive skin and allergies. Eczema is a condition that causes inflamed, itchy, cracked, and rough skin. Therefore, here we are with a few tips to prevent skin problems which may arise from wearing a mask for longer periods.

Clean your skin before wearing a mask

Make sure that your skin has been cleansed properly and then moisturized with a water-based moisturizer as they are light and suitable for hot weather, also it are not oily. After moisturizing your face, apply an antibacterial or anti-inflammatory cream for extra protection. This step will avoid any chances for rashes and acne to occur.

Wash your face after removing mask

Once you have removed the mask wash your hands with soap and then cleanse your face to remove any grown bacteria; do not forget to moisturize irrespective of your skin type else the skin will dry up and cause irritation and skin problems.

Apply anti-inflammatory cream

If acne or rash has shown up in the area, take care of it as it can grow, get aggravated and cause irritation. Apply anti-inflammatory cream or zinc oxide on the affected areas. Try home remedies for acne and do not pick your acne as it worsens its condition.

Don’t touch the rash

Do not rub over the rash, it can cause swelling and irritation. Follow a good skincare regimen and find suitable products according to your skin types. If the skin condition worsens, visit a dermatologist for expert help.

Use cucumber

Use cucumber on the skin in different forms; rub cucumber juice ice-cubes it would soothe the skin, or can easily rub slices of cucumber on the face. You can even try homemade soothing face packs for or a healthy and refreshed skin

Wear disposable masks

Prefer a disposable mask they have lesser chances of getting dirty like your other fabric masks. However, if using reusable masks, use cotton, or a breathable fabric mask.

With inputs from IANS.