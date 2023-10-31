How an MRI machine left US nurse critical? 5 safety checks before undergoing scan

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 safety checks before undergoing scan

Social media was reminded of the American supernatural horror film Final Destination as a strange incident took place at a California hospital after a nurse was left severely injured when she got stuck between an MRI machine and a hospital bed. The nurse, Ainah Cervantes, suffered serious injuries that required surgery. According to Fox News, Cervantes sustained severe injuries when the hospital bed was unexpectedly pulled into the MRI machine due to its strong magnetic force, causing a crushing impact.

"I was getting pushed by the bed. Basically, I was running backwards, If I didn't run, the bed would smash me underneath", nurse Ainah Cervantes told officials.

Even though the incident happened in February, it took several months for an investigation to be finished, Fox News reported. The investigation conducted by the California Department of Public Health found that the Redwood City center didn't ensure the safety of radiologic services. The probe highlighted a number of mistakes that occurred before the incident.

Take a look at 5 safety checks before undergoing MRI scan Before undergoing an MRI scan, there are typically five important safety checks that needs to be followed. Metal Objects: Before undergoing an MRI, it's important to check that you're not carrying any metal objects on or inside your body because the MRI machine has a powerful magnet that can pull these things towards it.Things like jewelry, watches, piercings, and even certain types of medical implants should be removed or avoided. Medical History: Don't hesitate in informing the medical team if you've had any surgeries or have any medical conditions that might have left metal inside your body. This information is important because it can impact how safe it is for you to have an MRI. Allergies and Medications: Inform the medical team know about your allergies or any medications you are taking, particularly if you have allergies to contrast agents used in some MRI scans. Pregnancy: If you are pregnant or suspect that you might be pregnant, it's very important to let the medical team know. They might have to be extra careful and take special steps to ensure your safety during the MRI. Claustrophobia or Anxiety: If you've experienced claustrophobia (fear of enclosed spaces) or anxiety before, it's a good idea to talk to the healthcare provider. They can offer advice or even give you medication to help you stay calm during the procedure if needed

