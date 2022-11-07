High cholesterol patients should eat peanuts daily or not? Know advantages and disadvantages

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK High cholesterol patients should eat peanuts daily or not?

High Cholesterol is a major problem that leads to many other health issues. Now that the winter season is knocking on the door, the time to binge-eat peanuts is also here. However, many people with high cholesterol are confused if they should eat peanuts daily or not. Questions like 'Are peanuts healthy for high cholesterol patients?', 'Should peanuts be eaten daily?', 'Are there harmful effects of peanuts?' are often raised. While it is advised to always consult your doctor before adding anything to your diet if you are a high-cholesterol patient, peanuts are generally considered good for your health.

Peanuts are used in various kitchens as a common ingredient to enhance the taste of every dish. Also known as groundnut, it is also called 'cheap almond'. On the other hand, Peanuts are rich in mono-unsaturated fatty acids and are helpful in reducing bad cholesterol. It further reduces the risk of heart disease. Many people assume that by eating peanuts, cholesterol levels increase in the body, however, this is false. Peanuts contain many nutrients that do not allow cholesterol to increase in the body.

How do peanuts reduce high cholesterol levels?

Peanuts do not increase the level of bad cholesterol. In fact, eating a handful of peanuts daily is considered very good for heart health. Since peanuts are high in calories and fats, many people assume that they are bad for cholesterol but that is not the truth. Not just that, peanut also help in regulating weight as it makes you feel full for a longer time, thus avoiding unnecessary cravings. Peanuts are a very good source of protein and fiber, including vitamin E, copper and manganese.

Image Source : FREEPIKHigh cholesterol patients should eat peanuts daily or not?

Not just for high cholesterol patients, eating peanuts prove to be a good habit for diabetic patients as well. Health experts advise that people suffering from diabetes should eat peanuts at least five times a week. Also, those who eat peanuts daily reduce the risk of death due to heart disease to a great extent. Peanuts also help in reducing blood pressure.

Also Read: High Cholesterol Symptoms: Skin allergy, acne to itchy face; know warning signs on your body

Benefits of eating peanuts

Anti-oxidants in peanuts are beneficial for heart health

Peanuts reduce the risk of diabetes.

Peanuts help in managing cholesterol

Peanuts help in controlling blood pressure.

Peanuts reduce inflammation.

Peanuts are also beneficial for keeping weight under control

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Vitamin B12 Benefits: Relieving depression to anemia, know why is it important

Also Read: Dark Circles: Use potatoes, cucumbers, tea bags and these remedies to treat them at home

Latest Health News