Dark Circles: Use potatoes, cucumbers, tea bags and these remedies to treat them at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to treat dark circles and get glossy skin back

Dark circles are the result of lack of sleep or stress. They don’t only make you look tired all the time but also take away all the glow from your face. Dark circles are essentially shadows that develop under the eyes. For some they are hereditary, for others they appear due to aging, eyestrain, allergies, dehydration, and a number of other reasons. While this is not a medical problem, there are many ways to treat dark circles.

Following are the ways by which you can treat your dark circles:

1. Sleep

Dark circles under your eyes are primarily caused by fatigue and lack of sleep. It is necessary to take seven to eight hours of sleep each night and practice good hygiene.

2. Elevation

When you sleep, try for extra pillows under your head. It can lessen puffiness. The swelling usually happens because the fluid gets pooled in the lower eyelids.

3. Cold

A cold compress can constrict the blood vessels under the eyes. This may result in lessening the dark circles.

4. Limit exposure to the Sun

It is common to avoid outings. From working under the sun to traveling from one place to another, it is difficult to avoid exposure to the Sun. To limit exposure, a person can avoid going out without the protection of sunglasses and sunscreen.

5. Moisturizers

Many moisturizers contain caffeine, vitamin E, aloe, hyaluronic acid, and/or retinol which can help you with dark circles.

6. Cucumber

Cucumber is a good way to prevent dark circles. You can apply the paste of cucumber on your face for 10 minutes. Then rinse the area with water. Don't forget to repeat the process.

7. Almond oil and vitamin E

Natural healing experts stated that applying a mixture of almond oil and vitamin E before bedtime can provide with many benefits. You can gently massage the mixture on your dark circles.

8. Vitamin K

A 2015 study showed that placing a pad that contains a mixture of caffeine and Vitamin K under the eye can result in a reduction of wrinkle depth and dark circles.

9. Tea bags

Soak two tea bags in warm water. Then freeze the bags in the refrigerator for a few minutes. Then place the bags on each eye for five minutes. You will get a glow on your skin.

10. Potatoes

Potatoes can help in reducing dark circles. For this, you have to peel the potatoes and cut them into large slices. Wrap the potatoes in the cloth. It is necessary to place it under the eyes for about 20 minutes. Don't forget to wash your face after this process.

Therefore, it is necessary to get proper treatment for dark circles. So, do not forget to treat them before deteriorating your condition.

Also Read: World Arthritis Day 2022: 5 healthy foods to fight against this disease of joint inflammation

Also Read: Pre- work out nutrition is necessary for good gym results; know useful tips from fitness expert Faisal Khan

Also Read: Fatigue to Respiratory problems, people suffer at least one long Covid symptoms after infection: Study

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Latest Health News