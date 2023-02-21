Here are some common sinus myths you shouldn't believe; get your facts correct

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Get your facts correct on common sinus myths

Sinus infections, whether they are acute (lasting just a few weeks or less) or chronic (lasting at least 12 weeks), are pretty common. Around 10 percent of people find themselves dealing with the unpleasant symptoms of sinusitis each year. It’s not just sinus infections and problems that are common. So are sinusitis myths. Some of the myths stem from a basic misunderstanding of what sinusitis is and what causes it. Other myths got their start as old wives’ tales or stories parents passed down through generations. Whatever the origin of these myths, knowing what’s real and what’s fiction when it comes to sinus infections can help you get the treatment you need to get relief.

1. Sinusitis is contagious

Sinusitis itself is not contagious, but if you catch a viral infection such as a cold or flu, it may lead to sinusitis, according to the Houston Advanced Nose & Sinus Institute. If the source of your sinusitis is a viral infection, you are probably contagious but this doesn’t mean that the next person will also develop sinusitis.

2. You always need antibiotics for a sinus infection.

This is not true. A patient’s need for antibiotics depends on the cause of the sinusitis. Sinusitis can be acute (lasting less than a week) or chronic (lasting for a couple of months) and can be either caused by a viral or bacterial infection or persisting allergies. Many patients who are diagnosed with sinusitis often take antibiotics unnecessarily because there is no bacterial infection to treat. The patient doesn’t get better and, ultimately, bacteria may be created that are resistant to treatment with antibiotics.

3. Sinusitis will improve on its own with time

Any type of blockage in the sinuses should be taken very seriously. The common types of blockage are nasal fluid and nasal polyps. If left untreated, these can make it difficult to breathe, interfere with sleep, and lead to serious infections. Unless the blockage is caused by inflammation from an allergen or other irritant, any type of blockage in the sinuses should be taken very seriously. The most common type of blockage is nasal polyps and left untreated, these can make it difficult to breathe, interfere with sleep, and lead to serious infections.

4. A runny nose is the primary symptom of sinus

While a runny nose” is one of the most well-known symptoms of sinus problems, it’s far from alone. Other main signs of sinusitis include facial pain or pressure, loss of smell, and cough or congestion. Fever, bad breath, fatigue, and dental pain are less common symptoms of sinus problems. Because many health issues can cause these symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor to determine if sinusitis or another issue is to blame.

