Do you feel dizzy after a meal? Know how eating can cause low blood pressure

Eating usually helps to reduce dizziness by boosting blood sugar. So when you find yourself feeling dizzy after eating a meal or snack, the symptom can be puzzling (not to mention nausea-inducing). There are many potential underlying causes associated with dizziness after eating. Most of them have treatable options that can help resolve your dizziness. Many people experience dizziness before a meal. Low blood glucose can make a person feel light-headed or exhausted, especially if it has been a long time since their last meal. Dizziness after eating is less common, but it can also occur.

Low blood sugar, low blood pressure, and diabetes medications can cause dizziness after a meal. In addition, certain medical conditions and food sensitivities can leave you feeling unwell after a meal. Fortunately, you can try several different techniques to minimize after-meal dizziness.

Signs, symptoms and complications

Dizziness and light-headedness: This can occur anytime 30-60 minutes after a meal. It can happen when the person suddenly stands up from a sitting position (called orthostatic hypotension) or can happen otherwise too.

Fainting is medically called syncope.

Some people may experience nausea or vomiting and wrongly attribute this to food poisoning.

Some people may experience angina or chest pain.

Blurred vision

Feeling confused or disoriented

Minor strokes called transient ischemic attacks

Complications from PPH include the body going into a state of shock, and/or organ failure(s). Also, falling down due to dizziness increases the risk of fractures and injuries.

Causes and Risk Factors

There are multiple reasons attributed to PPH:

Genetics: For whatever reason, some people are more vulnerable to PPH than others.

Blood sugar: If the person has consumed a high-carbohydrate meal, the sudden spike in blood sugar and hence insulin is known to interfere with the working of the autonomic nervous system. For the same reason, diabetics are at high risk of PPH than non-diabetics.

High BP: People who have constant high BP are at high risk for PPH. This is because the constant high BP makes the arteries stiffer and as a result, the dilation and constriction of blood vessels in different parts of the body do not happen efficiently. The BP sensors in the autonomic nervous system lose their sensitivity, triggering PPH eventually.

