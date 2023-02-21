Do you know dal is bad for stomach? Know the best and worst foods for digestion

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the best and worst foods for digestion

According to Anupama Menon – certified nutritionist & lifestyle coach, nutrition can frequently make a substantial difference in regulating and digestive health. Consuming meals high in fibre, such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, can improve the digestion process. Menon highlights the best and worst foods that are beneficial for digestion and those that can exacerbate digestive disorders.

Best foods for digestion

Fermented foods- Probiotic-rich foods, including yoghurt, kimchi, kombucha, miso, and pickled cucumbers, are very good for your digestive system. They support the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut and provide defence against pathogenic microorganisms, improve digestion, and lessen bloating and gas.

Whole grains- Whole grains, including whole wheat, oats, barley, buckwheat, brown rice, quinoa, and popcorn, are rich in nutrients and fibre. Loaded with nutrients and fibre, they bulk up the stool and prevent constipation.

Fruits- The best fruits for your digestive system are apples, pears, bananas, raspberries, and papayas, as they have fibre as well as nutrient-rich water. They promote healthy bowel habits and reduce stomach discomfort.

Tea- Drinking hot teas such as chamomile, dandelion, peppermint, ginger, and fennel after a meal can aid digestion and ease digestive problems, including bloating, gas, nausea, stomach cramps, and heartburn, and relax abdominal muscles.

Worst foods for digestion

Fried food- Junk foods like pakoras, burgers, noodles, and bhatura are low in fibre and can result in diarrhoea and constipation.

Artificial sweeteners- These sweeteners may cause diarrhoea and bloating.

Processed food- Canned, frozen, and packaged foods are devoid of nutrients, high in sugar, low in fibre, and contain preservatives.

Alcohol- Alcohol can irritate the digestive tract, slow it down, influence the creation of acid, and even create discomfort in the abdomen.

Dals, pulses, and legumes: They can occasionally induce tummy aches. For individuals who are sensitive to gas, it is recommended to soak and pressure cook them with cooking soda, which lessens the development of gas.

