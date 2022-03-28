Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @DYWINACJA Heart healthy fruits that will keep your high cholesterol at bay!

It is being said that fruits give you instant energy and boost your body. Several fruits are good to balance the high cholesterol levels of the body. Fruits with a good balance of nutrition and soluble fiber prevent you from heart diseases such as heart stroke, artery blockage, heart attack, and other heart problems. Here is a list of fruits that you can add to your everyday meal for a good heart-health.

Avocados

There is much more to Avocados than guacamole, as it is rich in oleic acid, which helps with bad cholesterol in blood flow. Avocados can be consumed in salads, sandwiches, toast, smoothies, and many other ways. Avocado oil, which has a subtle, sweet flavor, can also be replaced with other food oil.

Apple

Apple is considered one of the best fruits when it comes to lowering cholesterol. You must have heard that an apple a day keeps the doctor away! It's true, apples are rich in soluble fiber which keeps your heart healthy. Additionally, apples contain polyphenols which can help lower your cholesterol levels.

Berries

Berries give ample health benefits to one's body. It is said that berries are rich in nutrition which is ultimately a health benefit. Blackberry and strawberries have shown results in lowering cholesterol levels in the body. It prevents LDL cholesterol from becoming oxidized or damaged, which is believed to be a major risk factor for heart disease.

Grapes

Grapes have plenty of fiber value in them, one should add grapes to their fruit salad. As it acts as a street sweeper, it gets into the bloodstream and carries all the bad cholesterol into the liver where it gets processed.

Pineapple

Pineapple is not just a delicious tropical fruit, adding pineapple to your fruit chart will also help you with your cholesterol problem. Pineapple is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and nutrition. Bromelain which is present in pineapple breaks down cholesterol deposits in arteries, which support healthy blood flow and reduce your risk of heart disease.

Banana

The fiber and potassium in bananas can reduce the level of cholesterol and blood pressure. Banana is especially known as a good source of soluble fiber which will give you a healthy body and good immune system.