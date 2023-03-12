Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Health benefits of adding green jackfruit flour in diabetes patients’ diet

The unripe, green jackfruit flour is becoming popular among health enthusiasts for its sugar-reducing powers. In a recent study, it has been discovered that incorporating green jackfruit flour in the diet of diabetes patients has given positive results, like improving fatty liver condition and lowering of HbA1c among patients. Considering the same, a lot of health professionals are advising diabetes patients to incorporate green jackfruit flour in their diet.

Adding only 30 grams of green jackfruit flour or atta in every meal remarkably reduces blood glucose levels. Consuming green jackfruit flour regularly, as recommended by a doctor can lead to visible benefits in many metabolic parameters, including glycemic variability. Some patients have even shown improvement in their Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) when they consumed the recommended amount of green jackfruit flour consistently.

With its low bulk density and "iso-volume effect," 30g of green jackfruit flour can replace 50g of wheat, rice, or millet flour. Additionally, even with a smaller volume, 30g of green jackfruit flour contains more soluble fiber than 50g of wheat, rice, or millet flour.

FAQs

1. Is green jackfruit good for weight loss?

Yes, when consumed in the right amounts, green jackfruit can lead to weight loss.

2. Is green jackfruit a good source of protein?

No, it shouldn’t be considered as an ideal source of protein because one serving of jackfruit merely serves 2.84 grams of protein.

