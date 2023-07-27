Fibrocystic Breast: Know causes, signs and symptoms of painful breast before period

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes, signs and symptoms of Fibrocystic Breast.

Fibrocystic breast is a common condition that affects millions of women all over the world. It is characterised by discomfort and pain in the breasts, usually leading to tenderness and lumpiness. These changes are often cyclical and occur just before a woman’s period. Knowing the causes, signs, and symptoms of Fibrocystic Breast can help you better manage your condition.

It is important to understand that Fibrocystic Breast is not a disease or a type of breast cancer. It is a benign (non-cancerous) condition that presents differently in each woman who experiences it. In general, though, it is caused by hormonal changes in the body due to the natural cycle of a woman’s menstrual cycle. As hormone levels fluctuate throughout the cycle, they can cause the breasts to become swollen and tender as well as develop lumps or cysts.

Symptoms of Fibrocystic Breast

The symptoms of Fibrocystic Breast can vary from person to person but usually include pain or tenderness in one or both breasts, especially just before your period. The breasts may feel heavy or swollen and they may feel tender when touched or even when wearing a bra. They may also be lumpy or have small cysts, which may be visible if you look closely. In some cases, the lumps may move around under your skin as you touch them.

Causes of Fibrocystic Breast

The exact cause of Fibrocystic Breast is unknown, but it is thought to be related to hormonal changes in a woman’s body. The hormones estrogen and progesterone are known to trigger the development of cysts in the breasts during periods of hormonal fluctuation such as puberty, pregnancy, or perimenopause. Other potential causes include stress, caffeine consumption, and smoking.

If you think you may have Fibrocystic Breast, it is important to talk to your doctor about your symptoms and concerns. They can perform an exam to check for any lumps or cysts as well as other breast health issues. While Fibrocystic Breast is not dangerous or life-threatening, it can cause uncomfortable symptoms that can interfere with daily life. Your doctor may recommend lifestyle changes such as reducing stress levels or limiting your caffeine intake in order to reduce symptoms.

If lifestyle changes don’t help relieve your symptoms, your doctor may suggest medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or diuretics to reduce pain and swelling in the breasts. They may also suggest hormone therapy such as oral contraceptives or progesterone creams to reduce hormonal fluctuations that can worsen the condition. In some cases, surgery may be recommended if the lumps are large or uncomfortable.

