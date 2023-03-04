Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Feeling anxious? Here are some foods that can help you relax

In today's fast-paced world, anxiety has become a common phenomenon. Anxiety can have a significant impact on an individual's quality of life, and it's essential to manage it effectively. Although medication and therapy are proven methods to manage anxiety, dietary changes can also help ease its symptoms. Here are some of the foods that are known to have a calming effect on the body.

Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains high levels of flavonoids, which are known to have antioxidant properties that can reduce stress and anxiety.

Chamomile Tea: Chamomile is a herb that has been used for centuries for its calming properties. Chamomile contains an antioxidant called apigenin that binds to specific receptors in the brain, which can help reduce anxiety.

Fatty Fish: Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce anxiety symptoms.

Blueberries: Blueberries are a superfood that is packed with antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Consuming blueberries regularly can help reduce anxiety symptoms and promote relaxation.

Almonds: Almonds are an excellent source of magnesium, which is known to have a calming effect on the body. Consuming magnesium can help reduce anxiety symptoms.

Turmeric: For centuries, turmeric has been utilised for its medicinal qualities as a spice. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce anxiety symptoms.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is a probiotic-rich food that is known to improve gut health. Consuming probiotics can help reduce anxiety symptoms and promote relaxation.

What causes anxiety?

The causes of anxiety can be due to a variety of factors, including genetics, brain chemistry, traumatic events, and environmental stressors.

Treatments for anxiety

The treatments for anxiety can include psychotherapy, medication, relaxation techniques, and lifestyle changes such as exercise, healthy eating, and avoiding substances that can worsen anxiety symptoms.

Latest Health News