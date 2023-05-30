Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eat karela paratha in breakfast for high cholesterol and sugar

Karela paratha in breakfast: Patients with diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, PCOD, and thyroid build a wall of restrictions when it comes to food. They remove many things from their diet in order to not let their cholesterol or sugar levels rise up. On the other hand, they also add fruits and vegetables to their meals that help keep diseases at bay. Here is a healthy recipe of karela paratha for these people that will help in staying healthy.

Karela paratha recipe

To make Karela Paratha, take 2 bitter gourds, 1 teaspoon gram flour, 1 cup flour, 1 teaspoon flaxseeds, 1 teaspoon oats, salt, green chilies, coriander and onions. Now finely chop the vegetables. Boil the bitter gourd and mash it or grate it after removing the seeds. Now mix all these things with flour and knead it well. Apply a little oil on top and leave it for 10 minutes. Now make its paratha and eat it.

Benefits of eating bitter gourd paratha

1. Beneficial in diabetes

Bitter gourd is also considered beneficial in diabetes and this paratha can be eaten comfortably. People suffering from diabetes are frequently worried about the sudden spike in their sugar levels so this paratha helps maintain it.

2. It is a low-fat food

Bitter gourd paratha is a low-fat food that you will help you lose weight. By eating this, you will not be afraid of obesity and it will also give energy to the body. Also, this will boost your metabolism from morning itself.

3. Healthy Stomach

Bitter gourd paratha is healthy for the stomach. This paratha has fiber and roughage which will increase the metabolic rate and keep the digestive system healthy. Along with this, bitter gourd also has antibacterial properties which along with killing stomach worms, can remove many problems related to the digestive system.

