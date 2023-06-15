Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Discover the health benefits of moong dal sprouts

Benefits of Sprouted Moong: Sprouted moong has traditionally been consumed as a desi snack and breakfast. But have you ever considered why it is beneficial? If not, you should be aware that sprouted moong contains not only fibre and roughage, but also folate, vitamin C, and several minerals. However, today we will discuss a unique vitamin present in sprouted moong.

Vitamin K in Moong Dal Sprouts:

Sprouted moong contains vitamin K, which works in many ways for health. 1 cup of moong dal contains 5.45 mcg of vitamin K. This vitamin K works for you in many ways. For example, it increases muscle strength. Second, this vitamin lowers your risk of blood clotting. Apart from this, osteocalcin is another protein that requires vitamin K to produce healthy bone tissue, and sprouted moong can help you with this.

Sprouted moong benefits:

1. Beneficial for the heart

Sprouted moong is beneficial for heart health in many ways. Along with keeping the blood vessels healthy, it reduces the risk of blockage and improves blood circulation. This improves the functioning of the heart and keeps you away from many diseases.

2. Good for the stomach

Consuming sprouted moong is good for the stomach in a variety of ways. It promotes the bacteria in the gut and increases stomach metabolic activity. As a result, there is no constipation, your digestive system runs smoothly, and your blood sugar levels remain stable.

3. Increases bone strength

Consuming sprouted moong is beneficial in many ways for the strength of the bones. Along with increasing bone density, it prevents problems related to joints. Not only this, but it is also helpful in keeping the muscles healthy. So, these are the reasons why you should eat sprouted moong.

Also read: Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials | Deets inside

Also read: World Blood Donor Day 2023: Why is blood donation an essential responsibility?

Latest Health News