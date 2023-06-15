Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Discover the health benefits of moong dal sprouts

Discover the health benefits of moong dal sprouts

Sprouted Moong Benefits: During the summer, individuals consume a lot of sprouted moong. But do you know what vitamins sprouting moong contains? Let's talk about it.

India TV Health Desk Edited By: India TV Health Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2023 12:06 IST
Discover the health benefits of moong dal sprouts
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Discover the health benefits of moong dal sprouts

Benefits of Sprouted Moong: Sprouted moong has traditionally been consumed as a desi snack and breakfast. But have you ever considered why it is beneficial? If not, you should be aware that sprouted moong contains not only fibre and roughage, but also folate, vitamin C, and several minerals. However, today we will discuss a unique vitamin present in sprouted moong.

Vitamin K in Moong Dal Sprouts: 

Sprouted moong contains vitamin K, which works in many ways for health. 1 cup of moong dal contains 5.45 mcg of vitamin K. This vitamin K works for you in many ways. For example, it increases muscle strength. Second, this vitamin lowers your risk of blood clotting. Apart from this, osteocalcin is another protein that requires vitamin K to produce healthy bone tissue, and sprouted moong can help you with this.

Sprouted moong benefits: 

1. Beneficial for the heart

Sprouted moong is beneficial for heart health in many ways. Along with keeping the blood vessels healthy, it reduces the risk of blockage and improves blood circulation. This improves the functioning of the heart and keeps you away from many diseases.

2. Good for the stomach

Consuming sprouted moong is good for the stomach in a variety of ways. It promotes the bacteria in the gut and increases stomach metabolic activity. As a result, there is no constipation, your digestive system runs smoothly, and your blood sugar levels remain stable.

Related Stories
THESE people should avoid amla consumption. Find out

THESE people should avoid amla consumption. Find out

Does fragrance of your soap make mosquitoes attracted towards you? | Find out

Does fragrance of your soap make mosquitoes attracted towards you? | Find out

Summer special: Foods to combat vitamin D deficiency while staying indoors

Summer special: Foods to combat vitamin D deficiency while staying indoors

Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials | Deets inside

Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials | Deets inside

3. Increases bone strength

Consuming sprouted moong is beneficial in many ways for the strength of the bones. Along with increasing bone density, it prevents problems related to joints. Not only this, but it is also helpful in keeping the muscles healthy. So, these are the reasons why you should eat sprouted moong.

Also read: Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials | Deets inside

Also read: World Blood Donor Day 2023: Why is blood donation an essential responsibility?

Latest Health News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Top News

Related Discover News

Latest News