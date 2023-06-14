World Blood Donor Day 2023: Why is blood donation an essential responsibility?

The World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on 14 June. According to WHO, this is an event to raise awareness amongst people about the nobility that is blood donation. They aim to educate people about safe blood and blood products while also singing praise for all those unknown and unpaid blood donors for their selfless acts. The slogan of World Blood Donor Day 2023 says “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often” which implies that your valuable gift of blood and plasma can help rescue another person’s life and the only option to keep this system up and running is through safe and regular donations. Blood donation is the act of utmost humility. It speaks volumes of the humanity one possesses. While it might seem like a simple task of getting just a needle poked, there are a number of things that you are required to be mindful of while donating blood.
Who can donate?
The stipulated age for blood donation is 18 to 65 years of age. Apart from that some other necessary conditions to keep in mind are
Weight- Atleast 50 kg
Health- No disease like cough or flu at the time of donation, high blood pressure and diabetes are not an issue until your doctor advises otherwise, women at the time of breastfeeding are prohibited, no signs of any infections like HIV, hepatitis, heart diseases, should meet the prescribed hemoglobin level.
Tattoo- Person should not have any tattoos in the year before blood donation
Travel- Any one traveling to disease infected areas like malaria, dengue, etc., has to wait for the deferral period to end.
Before and after
Before:
- It is advised to eat a good healthy meal to avoid dizziness
- Drink water or a non alcoholic beverage to the mandated level
- Wear a cut sleeve or a shirt whose sleeves can easily be rolled up
- Try to relax yourself, don’t exert too much ahead of it.
After:
- If the point of puncture hurts, just try straightening your arm out and pressing it for sometime
- Significant amount of iron should be consumed once you are done
- Don’t strip the bandage as it may peel the skin off
- Avoid physical activity at all costs
- Sit and relax yourself if you feel nauseous or dizzy afterwards
World Blood Donor Day is a momentous event that reminds citizens of their duty to help their fellow humans. Blood Donation is not a compulsory task but is much appreciated for the betterment of society. A shortage in blood supply can prove fatal for individuals who are in need of it. This is critical to understand the responsibilities bestowed upon every shoulder who is eligible to donate blood. Also crucial is the means to safe and regulated blood donation facilities. Every piece of equipment should be sterile and each person should be checked before clearing.
The World Blood Donor Day celebrations this year are being hosted by Algeria.