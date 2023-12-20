COVID-19 Update in Kerala: 292 fresh cases, three deaths recorded in state

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 292 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Kerala.

Kerala reported 292 fresh COVID-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Wednesday. Of the 341 COVID infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 292 were from Kerala taking the active cases in the state to 2,041, as per the Ministry website.

With the three deaths reported in the state, the total number of people who died due to COVID-19 in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,056.

The state of Kerala has been praised for its effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic since the beginning. However, recent news of 292 fresh cases and three deaths in a single day has raised concerns and put the spotlight back on the state's situation.

The data also shows that the number of daily cases has been steadily increasing over the past few weeks. So what could be the reasons behind this sudden spike?

One of the main reasons could be the influx of people into Kerala from other states and countries. As the lockdown restrictions were lifted and travel resumed, many people returned to their home states. Despite strict measures in place, it is possible that some individuals may have slipped through the cracks and brought the virus with them.

Moreover, with the festive season around the corner, people have started to gather in large numbers for celebrations and shopping. This has led to disregarding social distancing norms and a lack of mask-wearing in public places. The government has set strict guidelines for public gatherings during festivals, but it is a challenge to enforce them effectively.

Another factor that could have contributed to this rise in cases is complacency among the general public. After months of successfully controlling the spread of the virus, people may have become lax in following preventive measures. This behaviour, coupled with the false sense of security created by the low number of cases in the state, may have led to a rise in infections.

The good news is that the state government is taking swift action to tackle this situation. The centre has recently issued an advisory to states to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variants timely.

The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 224. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,203 till date.

On Tuesday, state Health Minister Veena George said that despite the increase in COVID cases in Kerala, there was nothing to be concerned about as the state was well prepared to handle the virus infection.

The minister had also said that directions have been issued to provide special facilities for COVID patients and ensure the availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in hospitals.

