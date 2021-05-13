Coronavirus Fact Check: Is Remdesivir life saving drug in COVID19, can it be given to patients at home?

Image Source : PTI representational image

During COVID 19 second wave in India, a number of people are seen hunting for oxygen cylinders, ICU beds and many more medical facilities across the country. Remdesivir is also one of the drugs many have been searching for their loved ones. So what is Remdesivir? Is this a life saving COVID 19 drug? Should it be given to every coronavirus positive patient? Can Remdesivir be given to COVID patients treated at home? Know all about it here:

According to an infographic video shared by PIB fact check, a verified Twitter account by the government of India to counter misinformation on govt. policies/schemes, Remdesivir is an experimental investigational drug that is granted for emergency authorisation use only. It is advisable for people who are moderately sick and are receiving oxygen. Furthermore, studies do not show mortality reduction with this drug. Moreover, Remdesivir is to be administered in hospitals settings only and it should never be given in home settings.

According to the official website of the National Institutes of Health, Remdesivir can have some adverse effects too. It can cause gastrointestinal symptoms (e.g., nausea), elevated transaminase levels, an increase in prothrombin time (without a change in the international normalized ratio), and hypersensitivity reactions.

