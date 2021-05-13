Thursday, May 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. COVID LIVE Update: Global caseload tops 160mn, US continues to be worst hit, India at 2
Live now

COVID LIVE Update: Global caseload tops 160mn, US continues to be worst hit, India at 2

As per the latest data, the global caseload tops at 160 million cases. The US continues to be one of the worst affected countries in the world with the highest number of cases and deaths, followed by India and Brazil.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2021 10:29 IST
Representative image
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Representative image

The second wave of Covid19 is taking over the world at an alarming rate. The governments across the globe have announced lockdown in many states, hence putting a stop on movement to contain the spread of the virus. However, the deadly virus continues to wreak havoc across the globes with millions of new cases and thousands losing their loved ones. As per the latest data, the global caseload tops at 160 million cases. The US continues to be one of the worst affected countries in the world with the highest number of cases and deaths, followed by India and Brazil. 

 

Live updates :COVID LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 13, 2021 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    India reports 3,62,727 lakh new Covid cases, 4,120 deaths in last 24 hours

    India recorded 362,727 new Covid-19 infections and 4,120 deaths on Thursday, taking the caseload tally to 23,703,665, according to Health ministry website. With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 23,703,665. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,52,181 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,97,34,823.

    Click Here for Full Report

  • May 13, 2021 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 159.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.32 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 160,063,260 and 3,326,378, respectively.

    The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,813,531 and 583,647, respectively, according to the CSSE.

    In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 23,340,938 cases.

    The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,359,397), France (5,882,882), Turkey (5,072,462), Russia (4,849,044), the UK (4,457,742), Italy (4,131,078), Spain (3,592,751), Germany (3,564,494), Argentina (3,215,572) and Colombia (3,048,719), the CSSE figures showed.

    In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 428,034 fatalities.

    Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (254,197), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,901), Italy (128,544), Russia (112,410) and France (107,280).

    -- IANS

Top News

Latest News

X