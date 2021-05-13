India reports 3,62,727 lakh new Covid cases, 4,120 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 362,727 new Covid-19 infections and 4,120 deaths on Thursday, taking the caseload tally to 23,703,665, according to Health ministry website. With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 23,703,665.
According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,52,181 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,97,34,823.
A total of 17,72,14,256 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
Meanwhile, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka have decided to suspend the vaccination for people between 18-44 years age group, which had started symbolically on May 1, till further orders amid acute shortage of vaccines. Most states are yet to start the vaccination drive for 18+ group.
Maharashtra reported 46,781 new Covid-19 cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (39,998), Kerala (43,529), Uttar Pradesh (18,125), Tamil Nadu (30,355), Andhra Pradesh (21,452), West Bengal (20,377), Delhi (13,287) in the past 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|199
|6149
|78
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|195102
|1118933
|8899
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1924
|18583
|68
|4
|Assam
|40611
|261980
|1838
|5
|Bihar
|102100
|507041
|3429
|6
|Chandigarh
|8625
|42647
|585
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|121836
|740283
|10941
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1103
|7914
|4
|9
|Delhi
|83809
|1244880
|20010
|10
|Goa
|32836
|90134
|1804
|11
|Gujarat
|131832
|563133
|8629
|12
|Haryana
|108997
|525345
|5910
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|36232
|102525
|2002
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|50701
|171350
|2847
|15
|Jharkhand
|54533
|238277
|4085
|16
|Karnataka
|587472
|1405869
|19852
|17
|Kerala
|424309
|1537138
|5958
|18
|Ladakh
|1452
|13955
|157
|19
|Lakshadweep
|992
|2980
|10
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|111366
|573271
|6595
|21
|Maharashtra
|561347
|4541391
|77191
|22
|Manipur
|4981
|30880
|509
|23
|Meghalaya
|3297
|17040
|242
|24
|Mizoram
|2010
|6002
|23
|25
|Nagaland
|3081
|13315
|156
|26
|Odisha
|87318
|465133
|2215
|27
|Puducherry
|14829
|59177
|1018
|28
|Punjab
|76856
|371494
|10918
|29
|Rajasthan
|205730
|577550
|5994
|30
|Sikkim
|2739
|7249
|177
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|162181
|1260150
|16178
|32
|Telangana
|60136
|444049
|2803
|33
|Tripura
|3333
|34819
|422
|34
|Uttarakhand
|76500
|176420
|4014
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|216057
|1313112
|16043
|36
|West Bengal
|127673
|892474
|12593
|Total#
|3704099
|19382642
|254197
ALSO READ: PM Modi chairs high level meeting to review oxygen, medicines availability and supply