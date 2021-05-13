India reports 3,62,727 lakh new Covid cases, 4,120 deaths in last 24 hours

Image Source : AP India reports 4,120 deaths, 362,727 lakh new Covid cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 362,727 new Covid-19 infections and 4,120 deaths on Thursday, taking the caseload tally to 23,703,665, according to Health ministry website. With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 23,703,665.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,52,181 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,97,34,823.

A total of 17,72,14,256 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka have decided to suspend the vaccination for people between 18-44 years age group, which had started symbolically on May 1, till further orders amid acute shortage of vaccines. Most states are yet to start the vaccination drive for 18+ group.

Maharashtra reported 46,781 new Covid-19 cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (39,998), Kerala (43,529), Uttar Pradesh (18,125), Tamil Nadu (30,355), Andhra Pradesh (21,452), West Bengal (20,377), Delhi (13,287) in the past 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 6149 78 2 Andhra Pradesh 195102 1118933 8899 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1924 18583 68 4 Assam 40611 261980 1838 5 Bihar 102100 507041 3429 6 Chandigarh 8625 42647 585 7 Chhattisgarh 121836 740283 10941 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1103 7914 4 9 Delhi 83809 1244880 20010 10 Goa 32836 90134 1804 11 Gujarat 131832 563133 8629 12 Haryana 108997 525345 5910 13 Himachal Pradesh 36232 102525 2002 14 Jammu and Kashmir 50701 171350 2847 15 Jharkhand 54533 238277 4085 16 Karnataka 587472 1405869 19852 17 Kerala 424309 1537138 5958 18 Ladakh 1452 13955 157 19 Lakshadweep 992 2980 10 20 Madhya Pradesh 111366 573271 6595 21 Maharashtra 561347 4541391 77191 22 Manipur 4981 30880 509 23 Meghalaya 3297 17040 242 24 Mizoram 2010 6002 23 25 Nagaland 3081 13315 156 26 Odisha 87318 465133 2215 27 Puducherry 14829 59177 1018 28 Punjab 76856 371494 10918 29 Rajasthan 205730 577550 5994 30 Sikkim 2739 7249 177 31 Tamil Nadu 162181 1260150 16178 32 Telangana 60136 444049 2803 33 Tripura 3333 34819 422 34 Uttarakhand 76500 176420 4014 35 Uttar Pradesh 216057 1313112 16043 36 West Bengal 127673 892474 12593 Total# 3704099 19382642 254197

