PM Modi chairs high level meeting to review oxygen, medicines availability and supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was briefed that the government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid as well Mucormycosis.

PM Modi was updated that ministers, officials are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance production and extend all kind of help needed.

The Prime Minister was also informed about the current production and stock of APIs for each such drug. It was discussed that states are being provided medicines in good quantities.

He was also apprised that the production of all drugs including Remdesivir have been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks. PM said that India has a very vibrant Pharma sector and Government’s continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines.

PM also took stock of the situation on oxygen availability and supply in the country. It was discussed that the supply of oxygen is now more than 3 times the supply during the peak of first wave. PM was briefed about the operations of oxygen rail and sorties by IAF planes.

PM Modi was informed about the status of procurement of Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as the status of PSA plants being installed across the country.

The Prime Minister remarked that states should be asked to operationalize ventilators in a time-bound manner and resolve technical & training issues with the help of the manufacturers.

