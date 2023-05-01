Chia Seeds and Sattu drink for High Cholesterol: Consume this to flush out stubborn fat

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chia Seeds and Sattu drink for High Cholesterol

Chia Seeds and Sattu Drink for High Cholesterol: The problem of high cholesterol is increasing rapidly these days. One reason behind this is the oily food and bad lifestyle. The lack of physical activity and exercise also contribute to the same. Along with this, the lack of fiber in food also worsens this condition. So, in order to prevent high cholesterol, it is very important to take a fiber-rich diet and a good lifestyle. Chia Seeds are said to be very beneficial for patients with high cholesterol and when consumed with sattu, the benefits double.

Sattu with chia seeds for high cholesterol

High cholesterol patients should make a slight change in their method of drinking Sattu to get maximum benefits. Add chid seeds to your sattu drink to increase the amount of fiber in it. For the same, soak chia seeds in 1 glass of water. Add 1 spoon of Sattu to this water, a little black salt, and lemon juice on top. Now mix it well and drink it. Drink this daily on an empty stomach to get the desired results.

Benefits of drinking sattu mixed with chia seeds in high cholesterol:

1. Lowers Bad Cholesterol

It is often seen in high-cholesterol patients that they have more low-density bad fat lipids and it is very important to reduce them. In such a situation, sattu with chia sattu helps reduce these bad fat lipids and brings down bad cholesterol.

2. Speeds Up Metabolism

The body needs fiber to speed up fat metabolism and sattu and chia seeds are helpful in this task. Together, these two increase the metabolic rate and help digest fat faster, so that it does not get stored in the body.

3. Cleanses Arteries

You can drink sattu mixed with chia seeds to clean the arteries. The fiber and jelly-like particles of sattu with chia seeds act as a scrub to clean the blood vessels and improve blood circulation. This does not increase BP and also avoids heart diseases.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

