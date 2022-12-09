Can one-year-old babies eat chocolates, potatoes & eggs? Here's what mothers can feed their infants

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mother feeding kid with a spoon.

Being new parents can be a daunting task. While parents are already overwhelmed with all the changes happening in their lives, it can get stressful as their baby grows. Not only, do they have to ensure that they provide the baby with a healthy diet but also keep in mind if certain food items can harm their newborns.

Often we see new parents struggling with their kid's diet during their first year of growth. While it is essential to give them all the nutrients once they start eating solid food, one needs to be careful of the reactions they can cause to sensitive infants.

Know more about feeding kids and also learn if you can feed your one-year-old babies with these common food items:

When to give solid food to the babies?

Do not familiarise babies with solid foods instantly after the first few months. They may not be prepared for it. One must give breast milk to the kid and after speaking to the doctor formula milk can be given. Ensure that you instill nutritious dietary practices in your infants that will help them in the longer run.

Generally, solid foods can be fed to infants six months after birth. However, one needs to keep in mind their growth and development.

Can babies eat potatoes and fruits?

Perfectly cooked or mashed potatoes, veggies, cheese, bananas, and peas can be given to small babies. However, do not feed them raw vegetables like carrots. Raw vegetables are said to have high levels of nitrate and they can also cause choking hazards. Instead, they can be made to eat small pieces of whole fruits.

Can infants eat dry fruits?

No, it is not suggested to give them dry fruits like nuts, almonds, cashews, raisins, peanuts or any other big chunks of food that have the probability of getting stuck in the esophagus.

Is it healthy to feed chocolate to a one-year-old?

Chocolate has caffeine and added sugar and is not considered healthy for infants. Children below the age of 2 should be kept away from chocolates. In some cases, it can trigger allergies in toddlers.

Are eggs safe to feed the baby?

Before feeding your infant with an egg, consult an expert it is seen that an egg can lead to allergies.

For a better understanding of an infant's diet, it is recommended to consult a health expert. Every baby's need for nutrition is different and hence their feeding pattern should be unique too.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

