DYK exercising in winters burns more calories? Here're ways to keep yourself fit on cold winter days

It is that time of the year when waking up in the morning is itself a task. As the temperature drops, it gets difficult to motivate oneself to wake up and leave the bed. This is one of the prime reasons that many gain weight during this season. However, if you successfully muster the will to wake up and exercise for some time, you can lose more weight than in summer.

It is believed that exercising during the winter season can burn more calories than in summer. One can increase their endurance in winter as the heart needs to work less and sweating is also less making the workout more efficient. Here are some ways that you can exercise and keep up with your fitness even on cold winter days.

Walking/ Running/ Jogging: Start your exercise routine with a brisk walk or maybe you could take a jog or run around your neighbourhood block. These are cardiovascular activities that pump up your heart rate and get you ready both mentally and physically for your upcoming workout session.

Stretching: After your jog or run make sure that you spend a few minutes on stretching. Experts recommend that you stretch before and after your workout as this readies your muscles keep them safe from injury and also effectively improves your chance of getting leaner and more toned.

Surya Namaskar: In yoga, Surya Namaskar also known as the sun salutation is considered to be a complete body workout. The Surya Namaskar is comprised of eight different postures that are sequenced in a 12 step flow. It starts from the right side and needs to be completed on both sides for a complete cycle. If you are a beginner you can start with 3-5 cycles and gradually increase it to 11, 21 and so on. Practising this sequence early in the morning will boost vitamin D in your body d and bring many physical as well as mental health benefits.

Energy breathing: Pranayama is a breathing exercise that can be performed to gain many health benefits for both mind and body. During winter techniques such as Kapalbhati Pranayama and Khand Pranayama are suggested for you.

Meditation techniques: There are many meditation techniques that you can practice regularly such as Sthiti Dhyan, Swaas Dhyan, Aarambh Dhyan etc.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

