Stiff person syndrome: All about disorder Celine Dion is suffering from | Symptoms, cause, treatment

Stiff person syndrome: Celine Dion shook the world with her recent video. The Canadian singer who has given hits like My Heart Will Go On and I'm Alive shared news with her fans revealing she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome. Posting the video in English and French, she explained that it affects approximately one in a million people. She also shared that the disorder has made things difficult for her and on some days she even finds walking and using vocal cords stressful.

But what is Stiff person syndrome or SPS? From symptoms, causes and treatment, know all about it here:

What Stiff person syndrome/ SPS?

As per Fox News, SPS is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). In the beginning, the muscles in the trunk of those who have this ailment stiffen, and with time, the legs and other body muscles also become stiff and rigid.

As per reports, the disorder is found to be associated with other autoimmune diseases such as type-I diabetes, vitiligo, pernicious anemia and thyroiditis.

Symptoms of Stiff person syndrome/ SPS?

Stiff muscles in torso

stiffness in arms and legs

greater sensitivity to noise, touch

triggering emotional distress

muscle spasms

In some cases, people with SPS develop abnormal and hunched postures. In severe cases, one may be disabled to walk or move.

What causes Stiff person syndrome/ SPS?

Scientists don’t yet comprehend what induces SPS, but studies reveal that it is the consequence of an autoimmune response gone wrong in the brain and spinal cord. While researchers are not certain of the precise reason why someone suffers from stiff person syndrome, they assume it to be an autoimmune disorder, a state where the immune system attacks healthy cells. Many who have this disorder produce antibodies that disrupt glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) and neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) production which aids in commanding muscle activity. However, the exact role of GAD and the role it plays in the disorder is not certain.

Stiff person syndrome/ SPS treatment

The treatment suggested for a patient with stiff person syndrome is narrowed down according to the symptoms. Its objective is to address signs and stabilise mobility and ease.

A study funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) demonstrated that intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) therapy is useful in easing immobility and reducing sensitivity toward noise and touch.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

