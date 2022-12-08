Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Don't ignore these signs & symptoms, you may be at risk of Liver damage

The human liver is a wondrous organ. Each day it makes bile, converts nutrients from our diet, cleans toxins from our blood, breaks down fats, alcohol and medications, controls blood sugar and hormone levels, stores iron and much more. Dr. Saleh Alqahtani, director of clinical liver research for Johns Hopkins Medicine says, "You don’t want to turn yellow with jaundice or feel pain in your upper right abdomen because those are signs your liver is already very sick. It is far better to stop the liver disease before it gets too serious".

Signs and Symptoms that shouldn't be ignored

Bloating and gas

Dark circles

Anger

Irritation

Excess belly fat

Acne and rashes

PMS or menstrual issues

Sleep issues

Weak immune system

Food sensitivity

Feeling nauseated after heavy meals

Causes of liver damage

1. Harmful Supplements

Just because a supplement is labeled as “natural” doesn’t mean it’s good for you. Many herbs and supplements have been associated with liver damage.

2. Too Much Alcohol

Alcoholic fatty liver, which causes liver inflammation, eventual scarring and even liver cancer, is a process that begins on as little as four drinks a day for men and two for women. By the time one shows symptoms, the liver may be damaged beyond repair.

3. Obesity

As with the alcoholic fatty liver, it can be reversed at the “fatty” stage by cutting simple carbohydrates like bread and sugar and eating more fruits, vegetables and protein. Another tip: Drink lots of coffee.

Liver disease is believed to be one of the most common diseases that affect people in India. The most common of these diseases is fatty liver disease, which is sometimes referred to as a “silent liver disease.” This is because it does not show any prominent symptoms. This disease can occur from infection, an inherited condition, cancer or an overload of toxic substances. Healthcare providers can treat many types of liver disease effectively with medication or lifestyle changes.

