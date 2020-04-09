Can COVID-19 be caught from a person who has no symptoms? Find out

Can CoVID-19 be caught from a person who has no symptoms?

The world at large is widely affected by the novel coronavirus born in China's Wuhan city. There have been a lot of talks going about the infection, its symptoms, protection, and treatment all over the web, social media and even in the news. A lot of countries have been locked down as a precautionary measure against the illness and for people to maintain social distancing which probably is the best way to keep COVID-19 away. However, people still have few doubts in their minds regarding the spread of the disease from an infected person who does not show any symptoms in the beginning.

Researchers suspect that there is an undetected number of individuals who have mild or no symptoms, as per an article in Nature. That is on the grounds that an expanding number of contaminated individuals have not ventured out to the hotspots, or come into contact with individuals confirmed of COVID-19. Stephen Morse, an epidemiologist at Columbia University, told Business Insider, "There's significant transmission by people not showing symptoms." Now the question here arises that can a healthy individual catch the virus from such people?

As per the World Health Organization website, "The main way the disease spreads is through respiratory droplets expelled by someone who is coughing. The risk of catching COVID-19 from someone with no symptoms at all is very low. However, many people with COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms. This is particularly true at the early stages of the disease. It is, therefore, possible to catch COVID-19 from someone who has, for example, just a mild cough and does not feel ill. WHO is assessing ongoing research on the period of transmission of COVID-19 and will continue to share updated findings."

According to Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 25% of people infected with the new coronavirus don't present any symptoms or fall ill, but they can still transmit the illness to others.

Who is at a greater risk of developing severe illness?

WHO states that elderly people or those persons having pre-existing medical conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes can develop serious illness more easily than others.

