Blood sugar: Myths your doctor would like you to stop believing

Blood sugar, or glucose, is a vital component of the body's energy supply. However, when blood sugar levels rise too high or drop too low, it can have severe consequences on an individual's health. Here are some of the myths about blood sugar that your doctor would like you to stop believing:

Myth 1: People with diabetes should avoid all sugar.

While sugar can cause blood sugar levels to rise, it does not necessarily mean that people with diabetes should avoid all sugar. Moderation is the key here. Individuals with diabetes can consume some sugar in moderation, as long as they monitor their blood sugar levels and manage their overall carbohydrate intake.

Myth 2: Only overweight people get diabetes.

While being overweight can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, it is not the only factor. Genetics, age, and lifestyle factors such as inactivity and a poor diet can also contribute to diabetes. Thin people can also develop diabetes, so it is essential to get regular check-ups and monitor your blood sugar levels, regardless of your weight.

Myth 3: Low blood sugar is not a significant concern.

Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, is a severe concern for individuals with diabetes. It can cause confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness, and even death. Therefore, it is crucial to monitor blood sugar levels and take appropriate action to prevent low blood sugar episodes.

Myth 4: People with diabetes cannot eat fruit.

Fruit contains natural sugar, which can cause blood sugar levels to rise. However, that does not mean that individuals with diabetes should avoid all fruit. Fruits are also an essential source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Therefore, individuals with diabetes can consume fruits in moderation as part of a healthy diet.

It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional to get accurate information about managing blood sugar levels. By debunking the above common myths about blood sugar, individuals can take control of their health and prevent complications associated with diabetes.

