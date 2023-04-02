Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic remedies to deal with post-flight fatigue and jet lag

Want to fly and explore abroad but are scared of the after-effects of flying? Fret not; Dr. Dimple Jangda, an ayurvedic expert, recommends three Ayurvedic treatments for jet lag, skin dryness, post-flight weariness, and body exhaustion.

Flying weakens digestion and can cause a build-up of air and space (vata dosha) due to high altitude, loud noises, rapid speeds, and freezing temperatures, leading to uncomfortable side effects such as gas, bloating, constipation, drowsiness, and anxiety.

Stale air, being confined to a small space, and landing in a strange time zone can cause extreme fatigue and exhaustion.

While these symptoms can be unavoidable, there are ways to handle them better. Here are three tips for overcoming the possible side effects of travelling by air.

Lubrication:

Whether travelling over short or long distances, the recycled air in the plane dries out the body's skin and moisture. To prevent this, get a full-body massage with cold-pressed or medicinal oils such as warm coconut, almond, olive, and sesame oils, followed by a warm shower. The oils relax the mind, stimulate blood circulation, lubricate joints, muscles, and nerves, and reduce weariness, aches and pains, sleeplessness, and jet lag caused by Vata imbalance (the movement and wind principle in Ayurveda). Oils serve as a solid barrier and prevent dehydration. After the massage, the body comes to a state of rest and recovery, indicating a deep recovery.

Drink warm liquids:

Staying hydrated is important. Make sure to consume enough warm fluids throughout the day rather than cold carbonated beverages, sodas, or even alcohol, which can cause dehydration. Warm water gets your metabolism revved up, helps with digestion, and eases the passage of food and nutrients.



Meal plan:

Moderate meals should be preferred, and excessive snacking and spicy meals should be avoided. Consume a light meal or fresh juices before boarding a short-distance flight. Dr. Dimple suggests that on long-haul flights, a warm, well-cooked meal with digestive-aiding spices can help stimulate the Agni (metabolic fire).

Next time, board a flight to your next destination without worrying about the aftereffects of travelling.

