5 types of Conjunctivitis: Know causes, symptoms and how to identify which one you have

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are 5 types of Conjunctivitis. Know the causes, symptoms and identify which one you have.

Conjunctivitis is one of the most common eye infections, affecting individuals of all ages. It is a condition where the conjunctiva, the thin membrane that covers the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelid, becomes inflamed. This inflammation can be caused by a number of different factors, but can usually be classified into five main types. Knowing what type of conjunctivitis you have is important for determining how to best treat it.

Allergic Conjunctivitis

This type of conjunctivitis is caused by an allergic reaction to something in the environment such as pollen, pet dander, dust, or mould. Symptoms include itching and redness in the eyes, as well as swollen eyelids and excessive tearing. Treatment typically includes eye drops or nasal sprays to reduce the swelling and itching.

Bacterial Conjunctivitis

It is caused by bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, or Haemophilus influenzae. Symptoms include redness, irritation, and discharge from the eyes that can be yellowish or greenish in colour. Treatment typically includes antibiotic eye drops or ointments to clear up the infection.

Viral Conjunctivitis

This type of conjunctivitis is caused by viruses such as adenovirus, herpes simplex virus (HSV), or varicella-zoster virus (VZV). Symptoms include redness, irritation, and watery eyes along with general flu-like symptoms such as fever and aches. Treatment typically includes antiviral eye drops or ointments and over-the-counter cold medications to reduce symptoms.

Chemical or Toxic Conjunctivitis

It is caused by exposure to chemicals such as chlorine or detergents. Symptoms include redness and burning in the eyes along with excessive tearing. Treatment typically includes lubricating eye drops or ointments to reduce the irritation.

Giant papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC)

This is caused by an allergic reaction to contact lenses or any foreign object in the eye such as dirt or dust particles. Symptoms include itching and redness in the eyes along with increased sensitivity to light and blurry vision when wearing contact lenses. Treatment typically includes artificial tears to soothe the eyes and antibiotics if needed.

No matter what type of conjunctivitis you have, it’s important to see your doctor for a proper diagnosis so that appropriate treatment can be prescribed. With appropriate treatment, most cases of conjunctivitis can be resolved quickly and without any lasting effects on your vision.

Latest Health News