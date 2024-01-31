Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
  4. Gujarat: Three workers dead, one injured in blast at pharma factory in Vadodara

Gujarat: Three workers dead, one injured in blast at pharma factory in Vadodara

Gujarat news: The explosion occurred at a private company located in Ekalbara village of Vadodara, confirmed Police on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Vadodara Updated on: January 31, 2024 18:53 IST
Image Source : ANI Three workers killed, one injured in blast at pharma factory in Gujarat's Vadodara district: Police

Gujarat news: At least three workers were declared dead and one got injured after a blast took place at a pharma factory in Vadodara district today (January 31). 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Woman accused of ferrying arms to take revenge for post-Godhra riots arrested by Gujarat ATS

ALSO READ: "Go and enjoy custody": Supreme Court blasts Gujarat Police for public flogging of Muslims in Kheda

