Gujarat: Three workers dead, one injured in blast at pharma factory in Vadodara

Three workers killed, one injured in blast at pharma factory in Gujarat's Vadodara district: Police

Gujarat news: At least three workers were declared dead and one got injured after a blast took place at a pharma factory in Vadodara district today (January 31).

The explosion occurred at a private company located in Ekalbara village of Vadodara, confirmed Police on Wednesday.

More details are awaited in this regard.

